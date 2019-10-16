Bank robber makes getaway on electric scooter, witnesses tell police

Updated: Wed 9:39 PM, Oct 16, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV/CNN) – The city of Chula Vista officially launched Lime electric scooters on Sunday.

Police said a suspected bank robber in California made his getaway on an electric scooter. (Source: KGTV/FBI/CNN)

Just one day later, police say a bank robber used one of the scooters to make his getaway.

The FBI said a male suspect robbed a Chase Bank branch in Chula Vista on Oct. 14. Witnesses told police the man escaped on a Lime scooter.

The suspect is also wanted by the FBI in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Bank branch in south San Diego in early October.

Police said in both cases the suspect flashed a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt during either robbery.

The suspect was last seen wearing a fedora, dark sunglasses and a scarf around his neck.

