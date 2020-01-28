Barnes addresses moment with SEC official during game against Aggies

A tough loss for the Vols to Texas A&M wasn't without some controversy about SEC officials on Tuesday night in Knoxville.

Tennessee fell to the Aggies 63-58 on Tuesday night, and the were out-rebounded 46-21. During the post game, Barnes said he was "disappointed" in the rebounding after questions from media on the stat.

That wasn't the only thing Barnes was asked to comment on.

During the game, SEC official Mike Nance was caught on camera appearing to bump into Barnes, who was standing still on the sideline. Nance then appears to accuse Barnes of being in his way.

You can watch the video below:

Watch as official Mike Nance walk into a totally standing still Rick Barnes and appears to accuse Barnes of making contact. Smh pic.twitter.com/JZu4Bj1GwJ — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) January 29, 2020

Users on social media were quick to call out the moment on Twitter, one user said, "Are you kidding me?!" and posted the video.

*Rick Barnes standing in a normal position when ref runs directly into him*

Ref: “Did you just shoulder bump me?”

Are you kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/qDxlynwNED — allyson franklin (@allyfranklin_) January 29, 2020

Barnes said, "I really have a lot of confidence in the SEC office, that they're going to look at that, and I believe they'll look at this game."

He added, "It shouldn't happen in any way, shape or form. I'd like to say what I want to say, but I won't because I just trust the SEC office will do the right thing."

You can watch Barnes' full comments below.

