Barr, DeVos speak at Tennessee religious broadcasters forum

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is warning that the decline of religion in America is undermining liberal democracy.

Barr made the remarks at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee on Wednesday.

He also said courts have misinterpreted the Establishment Clause of the Constitution to promote a “culture of disbelief.”

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke earlier in the day. She said religious schools and colleges should be able to get government support on an equal footing with public and non-religious institutions.

National Religious Broadcasters describes itself as an international association of Christian communicators. The convention at a Nashville hotel runs through Friday.

