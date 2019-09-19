Baseball Vols to Host Clemson in Fall Scrimmage

The Tennessee baseball team will welcome Clemson to Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the football bye week on Saturday, Sept. 28 for the first of two scrimmages that the Vols will play this fall. The Vols and Tigers will play 18 total innings with the scrimmage starting at 12:30 p.m.

UT will also take on Xavier in Nashville on Oct. 20 before wrapping up their fall season with the annual Orange and White Fall World Series during the final week of October.

Admission to the scrimmage will be free and seating will be completely open, including the porches and patios. Normal concession stands will not be open, however, fans will be allowed and are encouraged to bring their own coolers with food and drinks. Parking will also be free in the G-16 garage on the corner of Volunteer Boulevard. and Pat Head Summitt Street. Please refer to the parking map by clicking HERE (PDF).

Clemson is coming off its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance, going 1-2 in the NCAA Oxford Regional last season. Tigers finished with a 35-26 overall record, including 15-15 mark in ACC play in 2019.

Tennessee is coming off its best season in over a decade and ended its 13-year postseason drought. The Vols earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where they finished as the runner-up to host North Carolina.

The Big Orange posted their first 40-win season since 2005, finishing the year with a 40-21 overall record. UT won 14 conference games, five SEC series and finish third in the SEC Eastern division, all of which were the best since 2005.

The Vols return 20 letterwinners from last year's squad, including All-American and All-SEC outfielder Alerick Soularie, and LHP Redmond Walsh, who earned ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region honors after leading the team with nine saves in 2019. Tennessee also welcomes a talented crop of newcomers after bringing in the eighth-ranked signing class in the nation.

