BasketVols, Plavisic set for Thanksgiving in Florida

Guess which men's college basketball teams are generating the most action on Twitter this month?

7-foot center Uros Plavsic officially signed with Tennessee after transferring from Arizona State./ Source: UT Sports

Duke, North Carolina and, unsurprisingly to Tennessee fans, the Vols. Big Orange basketball got 162,000 Twitter mentions, that's almost 30,000 more than Kentucky. Way to go, Vol Nation!

What else is on Twitter's mind? Uros Plasvic, UT's big man. The seven-footer has been sidelined due to the NCAA's decision, but he was granted a waiver to travel and join his Vol teammates on road trips this season and has gone with them to Florida.

There's still no update on his playing status, but head coach Rick Barnes said this means a lot to the young man, "When you're around these guys everyday, and all of a sudden see them leave you're like Wow! It's almost like you're not a part of it ,you know. This time of year, Thanksgiving, there's nobody on campus, and we're responsible for these guys and I'm sure that's part of the reason we were able to get that waiver, but from his standpoint he would tell you he felt totally left out," Barnes said.

The Vols will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Florida Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Then it's FSU Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Emerald Coast Classic. Winner gets Purdue or VCU on Saturday. All games are on the CBS-Sports Network.

