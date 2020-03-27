Basketball Vols land top grad-transfer

One of the top graduate-transfer prospects available this spring,EJ Anosike has found a final home for his college career. The Sacred Heart forward gave his verbal commitment to Tennessee on Friday, giving the Vols a ready-made producer in the frontcourt.

“Besides the emotional connection I have with the University of Tennessee, I have been watching Coach (Rick) Barnes’ system for the last few years,” Anosike said. “I felt that my game fits into what they are trying to do and matches Tennessee’s style of play.”

A 6-foot-6 forward that is a mismatch in the front court, Anosike chose Tennessee over Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia, Gonzaga, Louisville, and Wake Forest. He will be eligible to play immediately in the fall thanks to receiving his undergraduate degree this spring.

His sister, Nicky Anosike, was a standout for the Lady Vols in the mid-2000s, and the chance for the same university was too difficult of an opportunity to decline. “It’s good to be following in her footsteps after seeing her success here at Tennessee. I was actually at both Final Fours when the Lady Vols won the national championships in 2007 and 2008,” Anosike said. “If I can get one national championship, my collegiate career will really mean something.

Anosike was one of the most recruited transfers this spring. He comes to Tennessee after averaging 15.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. He will enroll alongside a top-10 class nationally in the fall which should transform the Vols into a potential Final Four candidate next year.