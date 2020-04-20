Bass Pro Shops founder donates 4,000 face masks to UT Medical Center

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris personally donated one million FDA approved Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morris donated 4,000 of the face masks to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities, and help distribute the masks based on area needs and demands. The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center, and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility – over 200 communities in total.

