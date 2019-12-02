You could be a star! Dollywood's 2020 Entertainment Team holds auditions

Do you love the spotlight as much as you love Dollywood? Now's your opportunity to become a star.

Dollywood is in search of talented performers to join their entertainment team in the upcoming year.

Performers must be at least 17 years of age and proficient in musical theater, country, classical music, '50s and 60s rock and pop vocals. Dollywood said they're also searching for actors who are skilled at improvisations, can project and are able to sing and move well.

According to a release, auditions begin with registration on Friday, January 10 from 4-8 pm. A registration period is scheduled for Saturday January 11 from 9-11 am with open call auditions beginning on Saturday at 10 am. Callbacks are set for Sunday, January 12.

Those interested in auditioning should email a resume, headshot and references with any additional questions to audtions@dollywood.com.

Click here for more information about the upcoming auditions.

