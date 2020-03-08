Be on the look out for a supermoon Monday evening

March's supermoon can be viewed best on Monday, March 9, and will be known as the Worm Moon.

The moon is expected to appear from Sunday to Tuesday, but peak viewing will be Monday night around 7 p.m. for Knoxville and East Tennessee residents.

The name "Worm Moon" comes from native tribes in the northern and eastern U.S.

"A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear brighter and larger than normal. There will be two additional supermoons this April and May," according to CBS News.

East Tennessee is expected to have some clouds though, so viewing may not be perfect, but still possible.

