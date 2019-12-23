Campaign encourages Tennesseans to become organ donors

More than 3,000 Tennesseans are hoping for the gift of life this holiday season as they await an organ transplant.

Tom Satkowiak, spokesperson for UT athletics, underwent a liver transplant in Oct. 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Satkowiak was on the transplant waiting list for four years and three months after being diagnosed with a liver disease nearly 20 years ago in 2000.

Satkowiak said he is now doing wonderfully.

"It's obviously through God's grace and love obviously that the medical innovation and technology is at the point where the surgeries can be done and the success rate is what it is," Satkowiak said. "It's truly life-changing in a way I can't describe."

Around the country, 113,000 people are on the organ transplant list, hoping for an opportunity like Satkowiak.

"The need is immense... What better time than the season of giving to give this," Satkowiak said. "This is the ultimate gift."

Tennessee Donor Services promoted the Be The Gift campaign this holiday season through bows. People who have made the decision to become a donor can take a bow and snap a picture of them wearing the bow and post it to their social media with #BeTheGift. Satkowiak said the campaign is a unique and fun way to spread the word and let others know you've made the decision to give the ultimate gift.

To register as an organ and tissue donor click here.

