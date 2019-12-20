Bean Station ICE raid sparks Netflix documentary

A new Netflix docuseries called "After the Raid" shows what happened when U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents infiltrated a Bean Station meatpacking plant in April 2018.

97 people at Southeastern Provision were detained in the raid and separated from their families.

According to investigators, 54 of those people were placed in custody facing deportation, 32 were released, and the remaining 11 faced either federal or state charges

WVLT News broke the story and provided live coverage as a crowd of people waited to learn the fate of detainees held inside an armory.

The voices of WVLT News Anchors Amanda Hara and Ted Hall can be heard in the show’s opening scene. “The IRS first set its sights on a meatpacking plant in Grainger County,” Amanda said. “A financial crimes raid at the business snowballed into an immigration investigation.”

“The business didn’t ask workers who they were or where they came from and they just paid everyone with envelopes full of cash,” Ted read.

A $25 million dollar withdrawal drew interest from federal agencies and eventually led to the immigration investigation.

The show goes on to introduce family members who were left behind after the immigrants were taken into custody by ICE agents.

Since then, the owner of the plant, James Brantley, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants. He could face up to 30 years behind bars and more than $1 million in fines.

