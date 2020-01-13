Bean Station man arrested after police find array of drugs, firearms

Officials with the Bean Station Police Department said a man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of marijuana, pills, vape products, handguns and cash reportedly from drug sales.

Officers said they responded to a home on the 400 block of Meadow Branch Rd. to serve an arrest warrant on Craig Mason, 49, for theft of property.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman answered the door and police said a strong odor of marijuana came from the house.

Police said Mason was arrested and question if there was anything illegal in the house. Mason told police "no" but switched his answer to "yes" after police said they smelled marijuana.

During a search of the home, police said they found drug paraphernalia lying on a safe in plain view.

When police questioned Mason and his wife, Christina Mason, about the marijuana, the wife said it belonged to her son.

Police looked inside the safe and found several bags of what they believed to be marijuana and several pills, including morphine, methadone, gabapentin and oxymorphone, according to reports.

Officers said they also found $2,000 cash, THC oils and butter and vape machines and parts. According to reports, outside the safe, police found a digital scale that had marijuana on it and Mason's wallet that contained an unopened suboxone foil package.

In the bedroom police located several marijuana smoking pipes and five handguns along with ammunition. Within a nightstand, officers found three separate small baggies that contained hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Bean Station police said Mason was arrested and transported to the Grainger County Jail.

