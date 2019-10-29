Bear caught on camera north of Nashville

A hunter was surprised to find he captured images of a black bear on his trail camera in Davidson County, according to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“We believe this bear is the same bear that has been hanging out in this area all fall. He’s not moving very far and it appears he might be here to stay.”

TWRA said Middle Tennessee does not have a bear population and there his no hunting season for bear in that part of the state. They want to remind people to stay away from bears and never feed them.

"A bear’s sense of smell is greater than that of a bloodhound, so making sure to secure food sources such as pet food, garbage and recycling around your yard will reduce the likelihood of drawing a bear to your home. Bird feeders are also a concern when it comes to bears. Birdseed and grains are a high calorie source of food that is very attractive to bears. If a bear is active in your area it is a good idea to remove feeders to avoid any conflict with bears."

Learn more about bear safety here.