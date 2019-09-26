Bear crashes wedding in Gatlinburg

A couple who had their wedding in Gatlinburg, Tenn. had an unexpected guest arrive just in time for pictures.

The family and bridal party of Cory and Sarina Brewer began their pictures and all went as planned. Once everyone but the bride and groom had left is when the visitor showed up.

During the couple's shoot, a bear had arrived at the party. After noticing the bear the couple moved from the grassy area they were in to a little white bridge for more pictures.

As they continued the pictures photographer Leah Edmondson said the bear turned and started down the aisle.

"Being scared didn’t cross my mind, I just wanted 'the shot'," said Edmondson, who owns Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon.

She describes the photo shoot as the most adventurous session she's ever done.

