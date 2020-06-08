Bear hit and killed on Lamar Alexander Parkway, police say
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Maryville police said a bear was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning on Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Chief Tony Crisp told WVLT News that a vehicle hit the bear mid-morning on the parkway near Hodges Road. Police responded.
Crisp estimated the bear was about two-years-old and weighed between 75 and 100 pounds. He said the vehicle sustained minor damage.
The bear did not survive.
