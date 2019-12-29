Bear roams UT campus, Lindsey Nelson Stadium Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a bear was caught early Sunday morning after it wandered through the University of Tennessee campus.

UT police Lieutenant Doty and officer Bomar assisted TWRA Seargent Roy Smith and officer Jeff Roberson remove the bear from campus.

Officials said the bear walked into Lindsey Nelson Stadium around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

