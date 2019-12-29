Bear roams UT campus, Lindsey Nelson Stadium Sunday morning

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a bear was caught early Sunday morning after it wandered through the University of Tennessee campus.

UT police Lieutenant Doty and officer Bomar assisted TWRA Seargent Roy Smith and officer Jeff Roberson remove the bear from campus.

Officials said the bear walked into Lindsey Nelson Stadium around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Special thanks to @UTPolice Lt. Doty and Off. Bomar for helping TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith and Off. Jeff Roberson remove a bear that wandered through campus and into Lindsey Nelson Stadium At 4 am this morning. Maybe it thought it was at the @smokiesbaseball stadium? #tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/Yoi59UD58p — TWRA (@tnwildlife) December 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.