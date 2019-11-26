Bear season: Everything you need to know

It's officially bear hunting season.

Bear hunting is legal in certain parts of Virginia. Details on the rules in that state are posted here.

Bear hunting is also legal in several East Tennessee counties:

- Zone 1: Carter, Cocke (North of I-40), Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, & Washington.

- Zone 2: Blount, Cocke (South of I-40), Jefferson (East of Hwy 411), Sevier

- Zone 3: McMinn (East of Hwy 411), Monroe, Polk (East of Hwy 411 & North of Hwy 64)

- Zone 4: Cumberland (North of I-40), Fentress, Morgan, Pickett (East of Hwy 111), & Scott (West of Hwy 27)

Transitional Zone : Bradley, Hamblen, Hamilton (East of TN River), Hancock, Hawkins, Grainger, Jefferson (west of Hwy 411), Knox, Loudon, McMinn (West of Hwy 411), & Polk (West of Hwy 411)

Tennessee is also home to multiple bear reserves. You can find a list of restricted hunting zones here.

It's also important to be sure to stay within the date restrictions assigned to each area. You can find full details on that here.

