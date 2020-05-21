Bear seen in North Knoxville, do not approach warns KPD

The Knoxville Police Department said a black bear was spotted on Rennoc Road near Broadway Thursday morning.

"This morning officers were advised that a large black bear was seen on Rennoc Rd near Broadway. Units patrolling the area spotted the bear, which was last seen going into some woods in the area. If you see a bear, steer clear of it and don't follow it for any reason," said KPD on Twitter.

Anyone who sees the bear should call police or report it to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency here.

TWRA issued a wildlife warning in early May. They say they have recording bears traveling as far as 45 miles from home in search of food.

