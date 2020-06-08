Advertisement

Bear shot, killed in Sevierville after 'aggressively' approaching woman

Source: (TWRA)
Source: (TWRA)(WVLT)
By WVLT News
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said a bear was killed in Sevierville after aggressively walking through residents' yards.

TWRA officers responded to a complaint of a bear being shot with three cubs hanging around at a residence on Mountain View Court.

Sevier County deputies confirmed the bear had died and her cubs were wandering around. Deputies interviewed involved parties and discovered the bear was shot around 11 p.m. on May 31.

A woman in the neighborhood said she took her dog outside for a walk the night of May 31 and saw the bear immediately after she stepped off the porch. The woman told investigators she did not see any other bears and the bear began to aggressively come toward her.

The woman reportedly let go of her dog and began screaming for help. According to reports, the bear swatted the dog and continued to come at the woman aggressively.

A man inside the home came onto the porch and fired several shots to stop the bear, according to TWRA. Officials said the man thought his shots were aimed at the ground away from the bear and did not discover the bear had been shot until he found it dead in a woodlot the next day.

TWRA officers said the cubs returned to their mother's body which allowed officers to determine their age, size and set a trap. One cub was captured overnight and taken to the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The two other cubs were captured on June 2.

The cubs are 4-5 months old and reportedly in good health. They are now located at ABR for rehabilitation.

The killing of the bear was determined to be in self-defense in fear of life or bodily harm and no charges have been placed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

Updated: moments ago
Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 42 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Latest News

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.