Bear shot, killed in Sevierville after 'aggressively' approaching woman

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said a bear was killed in Sevierville after aggressively walking through residents' yards.

TWRA officers responded to a complaint of a bear being shot with three cubs hanging around at a residence on Mountain View Court.

Sevier County deputies confirmed the bear had died and her cubs were wandering around. Deputies interviewed involved parties and discovered the bear was shot around 11 p.m. on May 31.

A woman in the neighborhood said she took her dog outside for a walk the night of May 31 and saw the bear immediately after she stepped off the porch. The woman told investigators she did not see any other bears and the bear began to aggressively come toward her.

The woman reportedly let go of her dog and began screaming for help. According to reports, the bear swatted the dog and continued to come at the woman aggressively.

A man inside the home came onto the porch and fired several shots to stop the bear, according to TWRA. Officials said the man thought his shots were aimed at the ground away from the bear and did not discover the bear had been shot until he found it dead in a woodlot the next day.

TWRA officers said the cubs returned to their mother's body which allowed officers to determine their age, size and set a trap. One cub was captured overnight and taken to the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The two other cubs were captured on June 2.

The cubs are 4-5 months old and reportedly in good health. They are now located at ABR for rehabilitation.

The killing of the bear was determined to be in self-defense in fear of life or bodily harm and no charges have been placed.

