TWRA: Young black bear hit by car, survives in Kingsport

A young black bear was reportedly struck by a car Sunday afternoon in Kingsport.

CBS affiliate, WJHL, reported the bear was hit by a vehicle on TN-126 near Fall Creek Road in the Indian Springs community. Witnesses told WJHL that after being struck, the bear was 'dazed for a few minutes and then ran off'.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials who came to the scene said the bear was around be a year old.

“Any injured animal could always be a danger if someone gets close to it,” THP Patrol Sgt. Nathan Hall said. “It ran back into the woods for now, so we have done our due diligence to keep it out of the roadway and the public safe.”

