Bear cub fighting to survive after being hit by car in Jefferson County

A bear is being taken care of by Appalachian Bear Rescue after being hit by a car, according to a post on their Facebook Page.

Officials said the bear was taken to The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after he was injured by a car in Jefferson County.

Caretakers said the bear is a male that weighs just over 50 pounds and is likely a small cub or yearling. He does not have any broken bones, but he has facial swelling and is very lethargic.

ABR has named the cub Lyon Bear. Thursday morning they posted an update on his condition after the crash.

"Lyon Bear, who arrived yesterday, is in Hartley House, sleeping. He’s in pretty bad shape and we hope he’ll find the strength to rally. A gentle word of caution to our Facebook friends, both old and new; not all bear rescue stories have a happy ending. The fact the bears are here is tragic, the result of misfortune, hunger, or injury. Every day is a gift, for bears and humans, and we hope for one more…and then another…and another…and another."

You can support Appalachian Bear Rescue and they work they do by purchasing their calendar here.

"Thank you for your kind comments," said ABR. "Lyon can't read them but we can and they make all the difference."

