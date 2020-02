We expected Monday's district title game between two great defensive teams — Bearden and Maryville — to be a low-scoring game.

It was.

The teams were tied at 25 heading into the fourth quarter. From that point forward, Bearden outscored Maryville 16-9, to win the game 41-34.

Both teams still advance to the regional tournament.

Bearden and Maryville's boys teams will play for the district title on Tuesday night at Bearden High School.