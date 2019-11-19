Beat Kentucky (AGAIN!) during the Orange and Blue Blood Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Medic's Orange and Blue Blood Drive is giving you a chance to beat Kentucky again in 2019.
Each donor will receive a $10 e-card of your choice. Choose from Amazon.com, Walmart, and many more. Plus coupons from Papa John’s, Salsarita’s, and Fantasy of Trees.
Here's a full list of locations where you can donate:
11/18
Books-A-Million- Oak Ridge 10am-6pm
Food City Asheville Highway Greeneville 11am-6pm
UT Hodges Library 10am-6pm
UT Massey Hall 12pm-8pm
UT Student Union 11am-7pm
Walmart- West A.J. Hwy. Morristown
11am-6pm
MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm
MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm
MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)
MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm
11/19
Food City- Tazewell 11am-6pm
UT- College of Law 10am-6pm
UT Institute of Agriculture 8am-4pm
UT Student Union 11am-7pm
Walmart – Jefferson City 12pm-7pm
MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm
MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm
MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)
MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm
11/20
Walmart – Sevierville 11am-7pm
UT HPER 11am-7pm
UT South Carrick Hall 12pm-8pm
UT Science & Engineering Research Facility 10am-6pm
UT Student Union 11am-7pm
MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm
MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30am – 6pm
MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)
MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm
11/21
Pellissippi State Community College 8:30am-4:30pm
UT HPER 11am-7pm
UT Student Union 11am-7pm
Walmart – Maryville 12pm-7pm
Walmart – Morristown 11am-6pm
MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm
MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm
MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)
MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm
11/22
Papa John’s Halls 12pm-7pm
UT HPER 11am-7pm
UT Hess Hall 12pm-8pm
Walgreens- Oneida 12pm-6pm
Walmart – Newport 11am-6pm
MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm
MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30am – 6pm
MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)
MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm
