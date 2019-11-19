Beat Kentucky (AGAIN!) during the Orange and Blue Blood Drive

Medic's Orange and Blue Blood Drive is giving you a chance to beat Kentucky again in 2019.

Each donor will receive a $10 e-card of your choice. Choose from Amazon.com, Walmart, and many more. Plus coupons from Papa John’s, Salsarita’s, and Fantasy of Trees.

Here's a full list of locations where you can donate:

11/18

Books-A-Million- Oak Ridge 10am-6pm

Food City Asheville Highway Greeneville 11am-6pm

UT Hodges Library 10am-6pm

UT Massey Hall 12pm-8pm

UT Student Union 11am-7pm

Walmart- West A.J. Hwy. Morristown

11am-6pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

11/19

Food City- Tazewell 11am-6pm

UT- College of Law 10am-6pm

UT Institute of Agriculture 8am-4pm

UT Student Union 11am-7pm

Walmart – Jefferson City 12pm-7pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

11/20

Walmart – Sevierville 11am-7pm

UT HPER 11am-7pm

UT South Carrick Hall 12pm-8pm

UT Science & Engineering Research Facility 10am-6pm

UT Student Union 11am-7pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30am – 6pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

11/21

Pellissippi State Community College 8:30am-4:30pm

UT HPER 11am-7pm

UT Student Union 11am-7pm

Walmart – Maryville 12pm-7pm

Walmart – Morristown 11am-6pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

11/22

Papa John’s Halls 12pm-7pm

UT HPER 11am-7pm

UT Hess Hall 12pm-8pm

Walgreens- Oneida 12pm-6pm

Walmart – Newport 11am-6pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30am – 6pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

