Knoxville nonprofit helps cancer survivors get back on track

A local nonprofit is doing what it can to help cancer survivors get back on the wellness track.

Survivor Fitness is a nonprofit that helps cancer survivors regain their health and wellness through one-on-one personal training and nutritional support.

Cancer patients receive may receive support during treatment, but support post-treatment is lacking.

Many survivors may be out of shape after treatment, but they aren't sure how to get healthy in safe way.

Aaron Grunke realized this through his own battle with cancer, and later started Survivor Fitness to fill this gap. Grunke said the main program consists of 12 to 14 weeks of one-on-one personal training and nutritional support. Participants also receive help from a registered dietitian.

Grunke told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo that patients of all ages, fitness levels and diagnoses are allowed to participate.

He said that survivors can increase muscle and lower their blood by getting fit again, and being physically active and healthy can reduce anxiety and stress.

Grunke is hosting an upcoming event on Facebook Live May 15 at 8:30 a.m., which he says will feature fitness workouts and some fun giveaways. You can register here.

