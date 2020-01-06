Bedbugs intentionally released in Pennsylvania Walmart

Police said a Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released bugs in a men's changing room.

A store manager said he found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside and reported it to authorities, police said in a release. Officials said the bottle was found inside a boy's jacket that was for sale.

"We take this seriously and are looking into this," a Walmart spokesperson told CNN. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Health and safety company, Ecolab confirmed the insects were bedbugs and reported seeing the insects crawling around the men's changing room the same day, according to police.

A Walmart employee told authorities they found a second closed pill bottle that contained dead bed bugs in the men's department.

"A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps," the Walmart spokesperson said. "In the meantime, we have blocked off the impacted area."

State Police said they are investigating the matter and looking for the person or people responsible.

