Bee licence plates being delivered

If you ordered a bee license plate in Tennessee you'll be glad to know they're finally being delivered.

Production could not begin on the plates until 1,000 were sold. The organization posted on Facebook saying they reached that goal on March 25, 2019.

On August 24, 2019, Honeybee Tennessee posted on Facebook saying a few "hiccoughs" with the state caused a delay in the production of the plates.

On December 13 Honebee Tennessee announced the plates had begun arriving.

"They are here! Go pick up at your local court house or clerks office!!"

The plates were created for good cause. According to Honeybee Tennessee's website, the proceeds from sales of the plates will go towards efforts to protect, preserve and foster Tennessee's honeybee population.

