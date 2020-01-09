Bees go to kindergarten

Kindergarten students swarm to the corner of the classroom each day, searching for activity in their communal beehive. The bees inside have become an honorary part of the kindergarten class at Episcopal School of Knoxville,

teaching several different subjects.

Lucas said bees in Spanish are called, "abejas," and that the three types of bees are "zangano, obrera y la reina."

Kindergarten teacher Kristie Saliba said, "they're learning science and they're learning Spanish and they're learning about the life cycle of the bee."

Students learn that as junior beekeepers, they must provide sugar water during winter, while bees typically enjoy exploring to find nectar. Kate explained what the bees do to communicate about food sources, "they do a dance to go tell each other how far they need to go to get nectar." Students do their own version of the bee waggle dance to replicate this in the classroom.

Currently, students are searching for the queen bee in the hive, the largest bee and the one necessary for the hive's survival. For several days, they have not been able to spot her. If she is not found, the hive will need a new queen. Juliette explains, "if the queen goes out of the hive, the hive can't survive."

Rohan added, "because the queen bee lays all of those bees that you see right now."

The school received a grant to add beehives to classroom learning and be a part of pollinator conservation programs. One large hive is indoors, while another is outdoors. The bees have openings to move freely indoors and out as needed.

Saliba said the beekeeping project required the school to become more conscientious about its ecological practices. "Since we've received the bees,we've had to be more aware of the pesticides we use on campus. We've had to change to make them more eco-friendly."

Beekeeping resources:

National Agricultural LibraryThe Bee Cause ProjectAmerican Honey Producers Association National Honey Board

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.