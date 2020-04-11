The coronavirus is taking people out of the church, but it's not taking the church out of the people. Prayers and hundreds of members would typically fill Hardin Valley Free Will Baptist Church on Good Friday, but this year is a little different.

Believers flock to praise worship at communion drive-thru

This year the church held a drive thru communion.

Pastor Rodney Holloman said the delivery of the word was different, but the message was the same.

"It's funny, 2,000 years, it doesn't matter where you go on the planet, people understand bread and they understand juice," said Holloman. "Jesus gave us something timeless, when he said it would be his body broken for us, and it would be his precious blood shed for us".

Families made time for a quick service, prayer and fellowship. It was something visitors said was truly important to them.

"We prayed together for our country and for the jobs, and for the things that are flat, because of the coronavirus," Holloman said.

Their kids still got a taste of Easter with bags of treats. It brought joy to the pastor and his family at a time when they could use some hope. He was diagnosed with stage three lymphoma.

"We couldn't let this pass, it doesn't matter how sick I am, said Holloman. "We get to love our community, and tell them the best news I know".

