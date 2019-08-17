Belk closing at Knoxville Center Mall in November

The Belk located at the Knoxville Center Mall will close this year. Store associates confirmed to WVLT that the store is set to shut down in November.

Officials with Belk corporate released a statement about the East Knoxville location closing this fall.

"Our Knox Center store will close in November. Belk enjoys a strong connection to the Knoxville community and we look forward to serving our customers with our four area stores and via Belk.com." Senior Manager of PR and Community Impact Tyler Hampton said.

Belk will join many other large retailers that have closed down at Knoxville Center Mall. Sears closed in January and Victoria's Secret closed down in February.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.