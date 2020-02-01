Bell County jail closed due to bad smoke evacuation system

Corrections officials say a Kentucky jail has been closed after the detention center was unable to fix problems with its smoke evacuation system.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said in a news release that Bell County Detention Center must be evacuated by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The department previously ordered the jail closed by Dec. 1, but an extension was given after the jail made minimal progress correcting violations related to the system.

Officials say the jail's closing came after officials determined the smoke evacuation system remains inoperable.

The department says inmate living areas would be unprotected in a fire without a functioning system.

