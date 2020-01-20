Bell County woman arrested after child found near used needles

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff's Office say that a welfare check on an 18-month-old child led to a woman being taken into custody.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Sherrie Helton of Beverly, Kentucky on January 13th.

Officials say they received complaints from an anonymous caller. The caller said that they could hear a toddler screaming inside, but could not get anyone to come to the door.

Additionally, there was no vehicle present at the home.

When deputies arrived they saw the front door was open and that the home was cluttered with trash.

Helton was standing inside with a man, another woman and the toddler.

After getting consent to enter deputies discovered Sherrie had an outstanding warrant and arrested her.

During their search, deputies say they found more than 100 syringes/needles, as well as a metal spoon, shoestrings, and several bags containing what authorities believe to be crystal meth in the bedroom.

She later admitted to possession of the items and to using crystal meth, deputies said.

Sherrie also said she, the man, and the toddler all slept in the same room where the paraphernalia was found.

Deputies say the toddler appeared to be healthy, but due to the circumstances, the case was reported to Health and Family Services to open a neglect/abuse case.

Helton was charged with first-degree possession, buying drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, and she was served a bench warrant.

She is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.

