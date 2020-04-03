Beltone offering hearing care "video visits"

Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care provider, announced it will be offering video hearing care appointments for more than 1,500 hearing centers.

According to a release, Beltone Remote Care Live gives hearing care professionals the ability to consult with patients via video to reduce the need for in-office visits.

“We are fully committed to helping our patients through this difficult time and have accelerated the launch of this service to do exactly that. Remote Care Live becomes even more important as patient access to in-person hearing care is limited as communities across the country implement various “stay home” policies to help minimize COVID-19 spread,” says Monte Dillow, president, Beltone.

According to Perry Ebel, President of Beltone South, Beltone will have curb-side service for patient convenience for any hearing aid cleaning service free of charge.

Click here for more information about Beltone Remote Care Live.

