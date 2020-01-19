Ben & Jerry's partners with Netflix for new 'Netflix & Chill'd' flavor

The ice cream company Ben & Jerry's introduced a brand new flavor they say is made for binge-watching.

The new flavor called Netflix & Chill'd is made with a peanut butter ice cream base, mixed with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie.

Ben & Jerry's teamed up with Netflix to create the new flavor.

The company will offer the new flavor in a non-dairy version as well.

You can find this flavor at your local grocery store soon and in Ben & Jerry's scoop shops.

