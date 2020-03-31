Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new order instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states.

It's another aggressive step aimed at containing spread of the new coronavirus. His order on out-of-state travel include several exceptions.

The governor's chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, says it doesn’t apply to Kentuckians going to other states for work; to get food, medicine and other necessities; for health-care visits; to care for a loved one; or if a court requires the travel.

People traveling outside Kentucky will be expected to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, unless the travel is for those exceptions.

