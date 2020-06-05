Beshear calls for Jefferson Davis statue to be removed from Kentucky Capitol

People nationwide have seen calls for an end to racial injustice, and for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, that includes removing a statue of the president of the Confederacy.

A statue of Jefferson Davis was put in the Capitol Rotunda in 1936. Davis was from Kentucky and was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Governor Beshear said during a press conference Thursday the statue is hurtful to many Kentuckians, and he believes it should be moved out of the capitol.

"I believe the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us," Beshear said. "Even if there are those that think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context."

There have been multiple Confederate monuments removed in the wake of protests condemning police brutality across the nation. Virginia’s governor said a monument to General Robert E. Lee will be removed as soon as possible in Richmond.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also said he believes the statue should be moved.

There have been prior attempts to get the statue removed - including in 2015 after the murders of nine black church members in South Carolina. The state's Historic Properties Advisory committee voted to keep the statue.

A plaque on the monument that called Davis a hero and a patriot was removed in 2018.

