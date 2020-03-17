Kentucky primary elections delayed; total number of COVID-19 cases at 25

Gov. Andy Beshear held another press conference to give an update on the Kentucky COVID-19 situation.

The governor says the primary election will be delayed 35 days due to the coronavirus update. If things are back to normal by then, the likely new date will be June 23.

Gov. Beshear says there are four more confirmed COVID-19 cases, which brings the current number total of cases to 25.

The governor said the patients are a 34-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old man from Fayette County, a 33-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 51-year-old man from Montgomery County.

The governor said all child care centers should close by the end of business Friday. He says there will be some exceptions, likely for health care workers.

Governor Beshear says health care facilities are putting off elective procedures, including dental offices.

Gov. Beshear also asked people not to hoard supplies from the grocery store. He said he was on the phone with grocers and other chain stores to implement measures to make sure there is enough for everyone.

He says there will also be a three-month extension on expired driver's licenses.

The governor reminded people that the attorney general's office is also monitoring price gouging related to COVID-19. You can report price hikes by calling the attorney general's hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

