Best deals for holiday travel start this week

If you're thinking about booking travel to visit friends or family this holiday season, travel experts suggest doing it now.

"If you thought it was busy last year- it will be even busier this year," said Stephanie Milani with AAA.

"Believe it or not that best time to book those flights for Thanksgiving or Christmas starts this week. So, September 25 starts off this booking window. You're going to get the best choice of availability and you're going to get the best value," she said.

"We know that if you book last minute, yes, you can get some really great deals, but it's that availability you just don't know."

With record-breaking travel numbers last year, Milani said we may see that again.

"Last year we saw record-breaking travelers for both Thanksgiving and end of year travel. We have continued to see that growth throughout the holidays this year and really there's no reason to think we won't hit those record numbers this year."

She said there are ways to protect your travel investment.

"I recommend travel insurance A lot of people will think about it during hurricane season, especially if they're going south to the Caribbean or Bahamas, but once you get into winter they're not thinking about it as much...it's just going to take the stress out of booking that holiday travels."

Milani said while driving is the most popular form of traveling, flying is the fasted growing mode of transportation right now. Booking with a travel agent can also help take the stress out of finding the best deal.

