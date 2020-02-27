'Better safe than sorry' sheriff offers to test meth for coronavirus

Officials with the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office issued a creative warning about a "possible meth contamination."

In the clever post, officials posted a picture to Facebook warning people that meth purchased in the area could be contaminated with the coronavirus.

"If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus (sic)," the post read. "Please take it to the Sheriff's Office or Police Department."

The post said officers will even test meth, "in the privacy of your home."

