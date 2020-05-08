Betty White to star in Lifetime Christmas movie

Lifetime is here to save the day with a new slate of projects, including a Christmas-themed movie starring "Golden Girls" star and national treasure, Betty White.

White, who is an eight-time Emmy winner and is still killing it at 98, will star in the film as a woman who "helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: is she secretly Mrs. Claus?"

CNN reports that White's film does not have a title yet.

