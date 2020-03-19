Beware of scammers pretending to be family on Facebook, Hamblen Co. officials say

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be wary of potential scammers on social media.

The sheriff's office announced on Facebook that a scam going around is occurring on social media, where someone will create fake Facebook profiles and contact people pretending to be members of their family.

"The fake family member will ask for them to purchase gift cards to cover fees to a grant. The fake family member will also ask for the numbers from the gift card or will ask for pictures of the gift cards to be sent to them VIA Facebook Messenger," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office reminded citizens that they shouldn't send any personal information, send any gift cards or buy anything from suspicious accounts,

