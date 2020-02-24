Biden predicts SC win as Democrats grapple with Sanders

Joe Biden is predicting victory in South Carolina as he and other Democrats fight to loosen front-runner Bernie Sanders’ grip on their party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he departs after attending services, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C.

Biden said Monday that he would win “by plenty” in a South Carolina primary this weekend.

The comments come amid growing concern among establishment-minded Democrats who fear the prospect of a Sanders nomination.

The self-described democratic socialist scored a commanding win in Nevada over the weekend, giving him two consecutive victories after a tie for first in Iowa.

And sensing the prospect of a knock-out punch in South Carolina this weekend, Sanders is ramping up his outreach in the state where Biden has long been the heavy favorite.

Generational split among black voters could hurt Biden

Older African Americans are imparting their knowledge on the generations that followed them on what it took to secure the right to vote in South Carolina.

But with a Democratic presidential primary just days away, neither the college students absorbing the wisdom nor the elders teaching the history have a consensus choice.

While some people are casting their lot with former Vice President Joe Biden, some older African Americans aren’t unanimous in their support.

College-age students seem to be inclined to fall in behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who captured the Nevada caucuses, but it’s not quite unanimous.

