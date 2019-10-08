Big Ears Festival announces 2020 lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The critically-acclaimed Big Ears Festival announced its 2020 lineup Tuesday.
Headliners include Devendra Banhart, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, Kronos Quartet, and Múm. Big Ears organizers say "this is just the beginning," with more artists due to be announced.
The festival will be held from March 26-29 at a variety of venues in downtown Knoxville, including the Bijou Theatre and the Tennessee Theatre.
2020 lineup:
Devendra Banhart
Anthony Braxton
Peter Brötzmann
Andrew Cyrille
Dust (Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Sigurðsson)
Joe Henry's 115th Dream
Kronos Quartet
Meredith Monk & Bang on a Can All-Stars
Myra Melford's Snowy Egret
Jason Moran & The Harlem Hellfighters
Múm
The Necks
Annette Peacock
Marc Ribot
Terry & Gyan Riley
Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen)
Sound for Andy Warhol's Kiss (Kim Gordon, Steve Gunn, Bill Nace & John Truscinski)
Damo Suzuki Network
Thundercat
Tindersticks