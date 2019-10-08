Big Ears Festival announces 2020 lineup

The critically-acclaimed Big Ears Festival announced its 2020 lineup Tuesday.

Headliners include Devendra Banhart, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, Kronos Quartet, and Múm. Big Ears organizers say "this is just the beginning," with more artists due to be announced.

The festival will be held from March 26-29 at a variety of venues in downtown Knoxville, including the Bijou Theatre and the Tennessee Theatre.

2020 lineup:

Devendra Banhart

Anthony Braxton

Peter Brötzmann

Andrew Cyrille

Dust (Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Sigurðsson)

Joe Henry's 115th Dream

Kronos Quartet

Meredith Monk & Bang on a Can All-Stars

Myra Melford's Snowy Egret

Jason Moran & The Harlem Hellfighters

Múm

The Necks

Annette Peacock

Marc Ribot

Terry & Gyan Riley

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen)

Sound for Andy Warhol's Kiss (Kim Gordon, Steve Gunn, Bill Nace & John Truscinski)

Damo Suzuki Network

Thundercat

Tindersticks

