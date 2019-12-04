Big Give Knox celebrates another successful year

Giving Tuesday was another success for the Annual Big Give Knox fundraiser hosted by United Way. In total, more than 120 non-profit organizations received over $140,000 and the day after, that number continued to grow.

President and CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville, Matthew Ryerson say, " "The annual giving campaign at the United Way is really important because it really funds our work and the work of our partners across the community on a regular basis."

Ryerson went on to say working collaboratively with other local organizations really open the doors for networking and giving people an opportunity to learn about organizations they may have never heard of before.

The top three receivers of the Big Give Knox were United Way of Greater Knoxville, Humane Society of the Tennessee valley and Knoxville Habitat for Humanity. Ryerson say this time of year is a very difficult year for some people and this event really made a difference because it helps the nonprofit organizations do the good work that they do on a daily basis.

To learn more about The Big Give initiative head over to biggiveknox.org

