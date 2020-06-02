"Big Orange Connect" set for Wednesday night

Tennessee Athletics will host the first "Big Orange Connect," a virtual fan appreciation event featuring head coaches and administration, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3.

Volunteer fans can watch the event live for free on Tennessee Athletics' official Facebook page.

Hosted by "The Voice of the Vols," Bob Kesling, "Big Orange Connect" will be headlined by guests Chancellor Donde Plowman, Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, football head coach Jeremy Pruitt, men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes and women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper.

Fans can interact virtually and submit questions for Fulmer or the head coaches prior to the event by clicking here or by using the hashtag #BigOrangeConnect on social media platforms. Wednesday's festivities will also include select fan giveaways during the live stream.

"Big Orange Connect" is presented by First Horizon with support from Farm Bureau, UTMC, Food City and Ford.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

