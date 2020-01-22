Electric company asked to help employees of Big South Fork Medical Center

Two employees at the Big South Fork Medical Center said they were not paid on time and it wasn't the first time.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant spoke with the employees over the phone who say they were supposed to get paid January 10th. Those paychecks still have not come in according to the employees who wished to remain anonymous.

An employee at the Big South Fork Medical Center claimed the hospital's human resources department reached out to local utility companies to ask them not turn off the hospital employees' electricity.

Plateau Electric confirmed that the hospital had emailed them and that they were "working with employees."

WVLT News spoke over the phone with Hal Leftwich, the CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center, who said he had no comment. Reporter Robert Grant also attempted to speak with Leftwich at the hospital's administrative offices. An employee there said he was in a meeting and had no comment about employees' pay.

The company behind Big South Fork Medical Center is Florida-based Rennova Health, the same company behind Jellico Community Hospital. Recently, employees of the Jellico hospital said their payments were delayed, too.

This is not the first time employees accused the Oneida hospital of not paying on time either. In September 2019, multiple employees at the Big South Fork hospital came forward and said that they had not been paid.

