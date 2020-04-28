Bigfoot practicing social distancing in Townsend

It's a legend that's been told forever, "Bigfoot roams the Smokies."

The illusive hairy, wilderness creature believed to wander through the mountains has been spotted around Townsend.

"Our property is right before the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. We thought that Bigfoot should maybe be Little Arrow's mascot," said Cassie Simpher, Marketing Director for Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.

One of the co-owners of the campground bought the costume as a joke.

"When the whole coronavirus happened, we thought ;Bigfoot is the social distancing champion',' said Simpher.

The videos they've shared have reached thousands of views.

"We couldn't believe it got so many views. And that we captured him," explained Simpher, "And we were actually out there and there were actual people driving up to the park and they were like, 'oh my gosh is that Bigfoot we have to get our picture with him, we have to get a video'."

It's all to bring smiles.

"It has been really fun. Our guests love him," said Simpher. "He'll sneak up on you. He will just kind of be hiding behind the trees and you won't know it. So it's always kind of a surprise. And he's super creative so you never really know what he's going to do."

It has kept business flowing.

"I think a lot of people are to realize that camping is a great form of social distancing. You're in your own contained units here."

The marketing team planned to share a couple more videos of Bigfoot before he returns to hiding by the end of the week.

