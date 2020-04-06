Biggest and brightest moon of 2020 to appear Tuesday

Tuesday evening look to the sky as you’ll see the biggest and brightest moon of the year.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit which will make it appear bigger and brighter in the sky, also known as a supermoon.

Moonrise will be at 7:45 p.m.

The moon has an elliptical orbit so it goes through periods of orbiting more closely to Earth. The moon in fact will be about 30,000 miles closer to Earth than normal. This means the moon will be about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than what you normally see.\

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.