Bijou, Tennessee Theatre closing amid growing coronavirus concerns

As concerns around the coronavirus impacting many parts of the U.S have escalated, two Knoxville theatres announced they will temporarily close.

The Bijou Theatre Foundation announced it will cancel or postpone upcoming events from Saturday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 31.

Refunds for canceled events will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. Ticket holders should allow at least a week for the refund to be reflected in their bank accounts. If the show is postponed, tickets will be honored for the new date. If you can't attend the rescheduled date, please contact the box office for a full refund.

"It’s true that our venue will be closed for the time being, but our team will continue our mission that we hold so dearly — to preserve the theatre and our 111-year legacy of providing all-inclusive arts & culture to East Tennessee," a theatre press release said.

The following events at the Bijou Theatre have been canceled/postponed:

BANFF Mountain Film Festival – March 14 & 15 (canceled)

Four Leaf Peat – March 17 (postponed; new date TBD)*

Sam Bush – March 19 (Rescheduled to 11/19)

John Moreland – March 21 (postponed; new date TBD)*

Sammy Miller and the Congregation – March 22 (postponed; new date TBD)*

For more information about the Bijou Theatre closings, click here.

The Tennessee Theatre has made the decision to temporarily close until April 6.

During the closure, the Clinch Avenue box office will be closed and phones will not be regularly staffed.

The Tennessee Theatre website and social media will be updated frequently to communicate additional news. Tickets for future events can still be purchased during the closure, on the theatre's website.

According to the Tennessee Theatre, the closure means some events have been fully canceled. All customers who purchased tickets through authorized sellers will be issued a full refund, including all service fees. The refunds will be processed automatically.

Tickets for postponed events will still be valid for the rescheduled performance. If you can't attend the rescheduled date, you will be able to contact the box office for a full refund.

The following events at the Tennessee Theatre are currently impacted by the closing:

America - March 14 (canceled)*

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra - March 19 and 20 (canceled, but will be live broadcast on WUOT on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30)

Brian Regan - March 22 (postponed; new date TBD)**

Big Ears Festival - March 26-29 (canceled)

Itzhak Perlman - March 31 (postponed; new date TBD)**

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles - April 1 (postponed; new date TBD)**

A Bronx Tale - April 3, 4, and 5 (postponed; new date TBD)**

Mighty Musical Monday featuring Mark Fox - April 6 (canceled)

Celtic Women - June 2 (postponed; new date TBD)**

For more information aboaut cancelatations at theTennessee Theatre, click here.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. We love making memories with you at the Official State Theatre of Tennessee and look forward to seeing you again soon," a Tennessee Theatre release said.

Both theatres said the closing will result in a significant loss of revenue. Anyone looking to help through donations is asked to do so online (Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre).

