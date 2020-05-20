Biker suffers cardiac arrest, dies, GSMNP officials say

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park rangers responded to a fatal biking incident on the Foothills Parkway on Sunday morning.

According to park officials, 59-year-old Michael Barker of Seymour was riding his bike about five miles east of Walland when he went into cardiac arrest around 11:16 a.m. Sunday.

"Emergency responders and medically trained bystanders performed CPR on-site before Barker was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital" where he was later pronounced dead, said a release from park officials.

National Park employees, EMS with American Medical Response and Blount County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene of the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

